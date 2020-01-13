Use of the Medit i500 intraoral scanner in its current version in Germany is hereby considered illegal

3Shape announced today that the company has received a favorable ruling in first instance from the internationally highly esteemed German District Court of Düsseldorf in a patent infringement case filed by 3Shape against Medit Corp.

On January 9, the District Court of Düsseldorf in Germany ruled that Medit's i500 intraoral scanner violates 3Shape's European Patent no. 2 568 870 B1 on its hole-closing technology.

As the German court has ruled that the Medit i500 intraoral scanner infringes, all marketing, sale and commercial use of the Medit i500 intraoral scanner in its current version is found to be illegal in Germany.

"We invest heavily in our innovative technologies and over a third of our employees work in R&D functions. 3Shape's scanning technologies are unique and fundamental to the TRIOS scanner's high ratings among doctors. Therefore, we cannot allow competitors to copy our hard-earned technology breakthroughs or infringe our patents", says Tais Clausen, 3Shape Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

In addition to Germany, the same European Patent no. 2 568 870 B1 has also been issued in Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Great Britain.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, as well as market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,500 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005525/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Bruce Frederic Mendel, 3Shape Communications

E-mail: bruce.mendel@3shape.com

Web: www.3shape.com