Dynamic user interface and expanded configurations on display at Apex NRF Booth #3555

A growing line of self-serve order pick-up innovations from Apex are on display at the National Retail Federation's annual Big Show and Expo this week. The new features are aimed at helping retailers respond to rapidly changing consumer expectations as the shift to online shopping and order pick-up options accelerates. Apex is introducing its flagship innovation, the Axcess Click Collect Solution. This automated smart locker solution provides a large, industry leading configurable touchscreen monitor with dynamic graphic user interface (UI) while expanding the variety and flexibility of compartment sizes and configurations for retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005007/en/

New Additions to Apex Click Collect/Returns Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

"With over 85% of consumers purchasing additional items when they come to pick up their orders in store, our retail customers will be able to enhance that experience with location-based marketing, utilizing options like in-store beacon promotions to further engage customers via loyalty programs and store apps," said Apex CEO Kent Savage. "We are excited about the innovations on display at the NRF show. Our dedication to listening to the desires of our customers and providing solutions for what the marketplace needs today and into the future is the cornerstone of the Apex advantage," Savage stated.

The Apex click collect lockers are connected to a robust cloud-based technology platform called Apex Cloud. They easily integrate with and connect with an organization's existing e-commerce, point-of-sale systems (POS), mobile apps, Mobile Wallet, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and warehouse management system (WMS). Its actionable data gives retailers a view of their customer's pick-up preferences, order processing, compartment utilization, across the enterprise or at a store level. This powerful platform has processed billions of transactions for diverse companies all around the world. "Our 2019 Holiday season numbers are still coming in but what we can share is our Axcess Click Collect solutions processed hundreds of thousands of orders during this last holiday season," concluded Savage.

In addition to the new UI options, Apex has expanded its Axcess Click Collect Lockers to provide more capacity and flexibility, allowing for hundreds of different cabinet and compartment configurations which enable retailers to tailor the experience to their brand.

About Apex Supply Chain Technologies

Apex is the world's leading provider of self-serve automated solutions for use in a variety of industries and applications including retail, foodservice and logistics industries. With world headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in Australia, Germany, Poland and the UK. To learn more, visit us online at our website on LinkedIn or on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005007/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Carroll

Vice President, Global Marketing

Apex Supply Chain Technologies

513.550.1473

Kimberly.Carroll@apexsupplychain.com