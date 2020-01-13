Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABF1 ISIN: KYG3040R1589 Ticker-Symbol: E5Y1 
Tradegate
13.01.20
15:51 Uhr
16,145 Euro
-0,455
-2,74 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,175
16,410
16:41
16,195
16,375
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION16,145-2,74 %