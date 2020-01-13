Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Live conference call: Toll-free at (866) 901-0811 (domestic) or (346) 354-0810 (international)

Conference call replay available through March 5, 2020 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international)

Conference ID number: 4098423

Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed, fixed indexed and index-linked annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of $144.2 billion as of September 30, 2019. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at athene.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Karen Lynn

+1 441 279 8460

+1 515 342 3910

klynn@athene.com

Investor Relations Contact

Noah Gunn

+1 441 279 8534

+1 646 768 7309

ngunn@athene.com