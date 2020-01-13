Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("the Company"), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. CEO of the Company, Seth Shaw, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the progress of the Company's distribution channels. "We built our product, we built a great foundation. We did not cut any corners, we spent the money where we had to, and we made sure to develop our product in a high-quality, ethical, and impressive manner," said Shaw. "It's not by accident that you're seeing a number of positive things happening," he added. "With respect to our distribution channels, they have grown exceptionally well in the last month or two," explained Shaw, adding that the Company was recently certified to become a domestic supplier for Walmart.

"We are now listed on Alibaba and have access to the marketplace of China," said Shaw. "On January 7th, 2020, we announced that we were certified as a vendor affiliate for the National Association of College Stores," he added, noting that the process for this certification began in August of 2019.

"I'm very pleased with our distribution channels and it's really a lot of hidden value for our shareholders," said Shaw.

Jolly then asked about the difference between CBG and CBD isolates. "We launched our flagship brand, Tauri-Gum, in three distinct flavors of CBD isolate-infused chewing gum," said Shaw. "We actually decided to develop, for a few reasons, a CBG isolate-infused version of Tauri-Gum," shared Shaw. "CBG is another molecule from the same plant, but is slightly different," explained Shaw, adding that this part of the plant is incredibly difficult to isolate. "It's something that may become a big part of the future of this industry. As a company that's innovative with a very significant precision development capacity, we wanted to be ahead of the trend," said Shaw.

"Where do you see your company two to three years from now?", asked Jolly. "I believe that our product will continue to grow. I believe that we will be able to expand internationally, and I believe that we'll be able to make some strategic acquisitions," explained Shaw. "At the same time, I also believe that there's a potential pharmaceutical pathway for us," added Shaw.

Shaw then announced that the Company plans to begin the development of a medical-grade version of Tauri-Gum. "I think for us, we really believe in the potential anti-nausea properties of cannabinoids," said Shaw, adding that a pharmaceutical version of the product may be a suitable treatment for extreme nausea induced by chemotherapy if proven to be safe and effective. "I'm committed to this. It's going to take at least two to five years, probably more, and could cost seven, eight, nine, ten million dollars, but the upside is there," shared Shaw.

To close the interview, Shaw expressed his confidence in the Company's foundation, as well as the quality of their flagship product. "That would be the one thing I would like to stress - the importance of doing things right from the beginning," closed Shaw.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or "CBD") infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," believes, "hopes," "believes," or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management's present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Tauriga's Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

