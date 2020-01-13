Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Oncology Venture A/S, LEI: 213800FKAPK1MPJ18Q79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: OV DK0060732477 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press releases published by Oncology Venture A/S on January 13, 2020 at 15:10 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:35 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:45 CET, January 13, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related DK0061139581 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified