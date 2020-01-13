Researchers from Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have created flexible solar cells made of crystalline silicon. They claim to have stretched a crystalline silicon cell's surface by around 95% while maintaining conversion efficiency of around 19%.Scientists at the Solar Center of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) claim to have been able to turn a crystalline silicon solar cell into a flexible device. The researchers said the feat was achieved by coating the rear side of a rigid crystalline cell with ecoflex, which they ...

