The French non-governmental organization, which provides solar kits to refugee camps and disaster affected communities, won the energy category of the 12th Zayed Sustainability Prize. The award will bank Electriciens sans frontières $600,000.The winners of this year's Zayed Sustainability Prizes were announced in Abu Dhabi today, with a French solar NGO scooping the energy award. Electriciens sans frontières - Electricians without borders (EWB) - claims 50,000 people have benefited from its projects. The NGO aims to improve water and electricity access for a million people. With an annual budget ...

