Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) ("the Company"), a publicly traded company engaged in junior mining exploration primarily in the Western United States. President and CEO of the Company, Mike Stark, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Stark began the interview by sharing a brief overview of the Company. "We're a very early stage company - exploration only. All three of our properties are located in Arizona," said Stark. "These are all exploration plays. Our current focus is on the Philadelphia Property."

Jolly then asked about the Company's future plans for their Arizona projects. Stark explained that the Company has had great success at the Philadelphia Property. "Our last drill results turned in over 40 grams gold and 90 grams silver," said Stark, adding that the Company is expanding its focus in this area. "Our next drill will be ten holes down and will dip into the heart of what we hope to be the boiling zone," shared Stark.

The conversation then turned to the Company's long-term business strategy as Stark expanded on the potential of the Philadelphia Property. "One of the biggest reasons we took on this property was the fact that if the high-grade vein continued, there could be hundreds, thousands, or perhaps even a million ounces in this location," explained Stark. "If we continue to have the success that we've already had, this makes it very interesting and the ounces will add up very quickly."

"What makes Arizona Silver Exploration different?", asked Jolly. "We have kept all our raises extremely low for the last two years in order to keep the structure not only tight but low," said Stark. "All of these deals were done with no warrants, and I'm very proud of that," said Stark.

To close the interview, Stark expanded on the Company's experienced and dedicated management team. "We have our money in the property and in the game. We're not only taking the risk you are, we're showing you that we believe in what we're doing," closed Stark.

