The "Europe Drug Discovery Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

According to this Market Research report, the drug discovery market in Europe has shown compelling growth in terms of revenue with a CAGR at 7.99% during the forecasting years 2019-2027.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular ischemic heart disease and the rising expenditure on healthcare are some of the factors that boost the drug discovery market in Europe. There has been an increase in the usage of advanced technologies for better drug identification, which helps to make the process more accurate and less time-consuming. This would further drive the growth of the drug discovery market.

Germany is predicted to be the fastest-growing market as well as record the largest market share in the drug discovery market during the forecasting period. German biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are known for their contribution to both small and large molecules research. For example, MorphoSys AG has developed a technology for generating fully human antibodies on the basis of the in-house Human Combinatorial Antibody Library (HuCAL). The German government has also launched the Excellence Initiative, which aims to promote cutting-edge research and competitiveness in order to make German science and research more visible to the international scientific community. These initiatives are expected to create significant opportunities for the growth of the drug discovery market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Drug Discovery Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threats of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Pestle Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Value Chain Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Aged Population

2.8.2. Technological Advancements

2.8.3. Rise in the Healthcare Expenditure

2.8.4. Surge in Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Delay in Product Launches

2.9.2. Restricting Growth Rate of A Drug Due to Generic Drugs

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Significant Investment By Healthcare Industries in Improving Big-Data Analytical Capabilities

2.10.2. Rising Demand for Specialty Medicines

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Stringent Government Regulations

3. Drug Discovery Market Outlook By Drug Type

3.1. Small Molecule Drug

3.2. Biologic Drug

4. Drug Discovery Market Outlook By Technology

4.1. High Throughput Screening

4.2. Biochips

4.3. Bioinformatics

4.4. Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

4.5. Combinatorial Chemistry

4.6. Nanotechnology

4.7. Spectroscopy

4.8. Metabolomics

4.9. Other Technologies

5. Drug Discovery Market Outlook By Service

5.1. Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (Dmpk) Services

5.2. Chemical Services

5.3. Biological Services

5.4. Other Pharmaceutical Services

6. Drug Discovery Market Outlook By End-User

6.1. Research Institutes

6.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

6.4. Other End-Users

7. Drug Discovery Market Regional Outlook

7.1. Europe

7.1.1. Country Analysis

7.1.1.1. the United Kingdom

7.1.1.2. France

7.1.1.3. Germany

7.1.1.4. Spain

7.1.1.5. Italy

7.1.1.6. Russia

7.1.1.7. Rest of Europe

8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M Company

8.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

8.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.4. Antares Pharma

8.5. Astrazeneca Plc

8.6. Bayer Ag

8.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

8.8. Boehringer Ingelheim

8.9. Eli Lily and Company

8.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.11. Glaxosmithkline Llc

8.12. Johnson Johnson

8.13. Merck Co., Inc.

8.14. Novartis

8.15. Pfizer, Inc.

8.16. Sanofi

9. Research Methodology Scope

9.1. Research Scope Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives of Study

9.1.2. Scope of Study

9.2. Sources of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0x1mc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005594/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900