The global cable clamps market is poised to grow by USD 6.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005541/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cable clamps market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "Cable Clamps Market Analysis Report by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/cable-clamps-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth of the construction industry. In addition, expansion of telecommunication networks is also anticipated to drive the cable clamps market growth during the forecast period.

Construction activities have increased across the world over the last five years owing to the recovery of the economy in several countries. Rising demand for residences and low rates of unemployment are contributing to the growth of construction industry in the US. Similarly, rapid urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure development are also driving the growth of construction industry in emerging economies. This has further led to an increasing demand for electrical and electronic products including wires and cables. Also, cable clamps are widely used as cable accessories in the construction industry. Furthermore, the increasing use of wires and cables to facilitate networks and telecommunications in residential, commercial and industrial facilities will also drive the growth of the cable clamps market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cable Clamps Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates in the following key business segments: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company manufactures and provides various cable clamps including ZS10-PR, ZS10-OR, ZS10-BL, ZS10-RD, and ZS10-S-BL.

Panduit Corp.

Panduit Corp. operates through the following business segments: Cabinets, Thermal Management, Racks Enclosures, Wire Termination, Copper Systems, and Others. The company manufactures and offers a broad range of cable clamp products including ARC.68-A-C14, ARC.68-A-C, ARC.68-A-Q, ARC.68-A-Q14, ARC.68-S6-C14, and ARC.68-S6-Q14.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, including Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools Home Products. The company manufactures and offers cable clamps such as Appleton Bus Drop Cable Supports and Clamps.

Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE operates the business under various key segments including Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The company manufactures and offers various types of cable clamps. Some of the products offered by the company are XY2CZ523, VRKD2YYYYY00002, EZ9ECLMP, and HMIZSCLP1.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. operates the business under the following segments: Interconnect products and assemblies, and Cable products and solutions. The company manufactures and offers a variety of cable clamp products. Some of the products offered by the company are ABS1339 standard Cable Clamps, ABS1339Light Cable Clamps, and ABS2195 CC5516 Series Clamps.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cable Clamps End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Cable Clamps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Cable Ties Market Global Cable Ties Market by end-users (electrical and electronics, retail goods, construction, food and beverages, and others) and material (nylon, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Cable Assembly Market Global Cable Assembly Market by application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other applications), product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, fiber optics, and other products), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005541/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com