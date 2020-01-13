The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 13
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 January 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 10 January 2020 98.49p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.21p per ordinary share
13 January 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45