Frost & Sullivan Reveals the 4 'P's and Top Technologies of Retail for 2020

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail industry will undergo massive changes as the age of disruption continues to impact consumer behaviors and buying trends. In this constant flux, retailers should understand and prepare strategies to retain customers and gain an edge over the competition.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to register for our highly anticipated webinar: "The Four 'P's of the Future of Retail," on January 23, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Join Frost & Sullivan's experts Archana Vidyasekar, Global Research Director, and Murali Krishnan, Senior Industry Analyst, and Heidi Dethloff, Vice President of Marketing, Digimarc Corporation. They will discuss the future of retail across four distinct segments:

- Gen Alpha as the new wave of "digital native" influencers and future customers. Place - Reinvention of physical retail as a point of engagement from a small box to a "novel" box.

- Reinvention of physical retail as a point of engagement from a small box to a "novel" box. Points - Advent of new points of commerce such as in-vehicle commerce.

- Advent of new points of commerce such as in-vehicle commerce. Process - Advances in technology such as AI, automation, and AR/VR disrupting the prevailing retail process.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3xk.

"Social commerce is gaining prominence with Instagram stories and online virtual stores finding strong foothold with the Gen Y and Z consumer. This signifies a major shift in the retailing model with major implications to the future of stores and virtual presence taking precedence over physical presence," explained Vidyasekar.

"Every aspect of retail will be disrupted by evolving technology and demography. Looking ahead, one can expect the stores of tomorrow to be points of engagement, monotonous purchases to become fully automated, any touch-point or space to become a place of commerce, and for customers to always remember the experience," noted Krishnan.

Attend this webinar to discover:

How can you keep up with the rapidly evolving physical retail environment?

What retail technologies will drive growth opportunities over the next decade?

How can your company build a strategy to stay relevant to this new target customer?

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

