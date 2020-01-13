Newswire Helps PropLogix Increase Media Presence in Real Estate Industry for Greater Customer Reach

PropLogix has effectively increased its presence within their industry with the help of Newswire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / PropLogix is a municipal lien search company based in Sarasota, Florida, that was recently able to establish itself as an authority in the industry with the help of Newswire. The PropLogix team created press release campaigns to share news relevant to their brand, as well as major stories within the industry. The team managed to target the right audience, and their campaign resulted in increased brand awareness, as they were able to earn local pickup.

"We were happy to help PropLogix establish themselves as an authority media source in the real estate industry," said Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing for Newswire. "By using the right strategy along with Newswire's press release distribution platform, their team was able to deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right medium."

The PropLogix team had been producing content like a media outlet for quite some time and their success with Newswire helped better position the company across the market.

"We think like a media company," said Lindsey Gordon, the Marketing Content Strategist & Video Producer for PropLogix. "We look at the things that are important to our core customers and try to break them down into easily digestible pieces of information. This way, we can quickly provide them with important industry news so that they can get on with their day."

Newswire provides customers with the opportunity to deliver the right message at the right time to target major media outlets in their industry.

Newswire is committed to helping customers transform their press releases into the Earned Media Advantage so that they may be well-positioned in their respective industries. From owned, earned and paid media, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour offers the expertise to help customers do this on a consistent basis.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Following its debut, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been featured in articles by PRWeek and MarTechSolutions, both covering the success of the EMA GT.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

