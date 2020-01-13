The education market in UAE is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Growing awareness and rising importance of education in the UAE has led to a significant rise in the number of enrollments at various levels including PreK-12, high school, and graduate levels. Moreover, educational institutions in the country are providing various facilities to further increase the number of student enrollments. For instance, several schools are offering discounts for students joining in the inaugural year. Institutions are also offering scholarships and reduced fees for siblings to increase student enrollments. A number of such factors are driving the growth of the education market in the UAE.

As per Technavio, the rising awareness of early education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Education Market in UAE: Rising Awareness of Early Education

Over recent years, UAE has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for kindergartens and pre-primary schools owing to the increasing number of working women and dual-income households. Many institutions in the country are introducing various activities in their curriculum to develop curiosity, knowledge, and imagination among children aged 3 years and above. The country is also introducing various initiatives to educate toddlers in competitive settings and give them a head-start. UAE Vision 2021 is one such initiative, which focuses on delivering early education programs that help nurture long-term economic growth and social sustainability. Therefore, the rising awareness of early education is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Technological advances in the education sector, evolving learning methodologies, and the proliferation of online education and digital literacy will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Education Market in UAE: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the education market in UAEbyend-users (K-12 education and higher education) and ownership (private education and public education).

The K-12 schools segment led the market in 2017, followed by the higher education segment. During the forecast period, the K-12 schools segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing emphasis on early education and growing awareness about the importance of girl education in the country.

