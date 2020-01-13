The "All-wheel Drive (AWD) Strategies of Select European OEMs, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stringent European emission norms dictate that automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) comply with the carbon emission target of 95g/km by 2020 and the indicative range of 68-78 g/km by 2025. While OEMs have been focusing on improving efficiency, there is a growing preference among consumers for vehicles that offer better ride and handling benefits. Ride and handling technologies, for example, All-wheel Drive (AWD) systems, apart from having a cost implication, also hurt fuel efficiency and carbon emissions. This has put OEMs in a tight spot and OEMs are examining all possible options to reduce fuel consumption and emissions without sacrificing driving dynamics.

This increase in fuel consumption of the conventional AWD system is primarily because of the parasitic losses that are inherent in mechanical driveline systems. To overcome these challenges, several major OEMs are working toward hybridization and electrification. Electrification is one of the key pillars of every major OEM's corporate strategy and almost all premium and some big mass-market OEMs have announced that several models in the existing line-up can be electrified, with a full-electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain being offered in addition to the combustion engine option. Additional electrified models will be brought to market in the coming years and beyond 2020 and also most OEMs' next-generation electric vehicle architecture will enable further fully electric vehicles.

Electrification brings about a disruption not only to OEMs but also to suppliers and pure-electric vehicles will change the dynamics of the value chain. Driveline suppliers that, until recently, have had strong capabilities on hardware will now need to develop software capabilities. During the forecast period, the driveline supplier also needs to work toward reducing the weight of components and parasitic losses without affecting the ability to transfer the required amount of torque, because several OEMs are still expected to use mechanical AWD systems in the near term. While such developments incur significant costs, OEMs are pressuring driveline suppliers to reduce the cost of these systems. A major challenge that driveline manufacturers face is reducing the cost of next-generation electric driveline systems and, at the same time, improving operational parameters. A typical electric AWD system cost is about 3 to 4 times the cost of a conventional mechanical system. This huge difference is likely to hurt the take rate for such systems.

This research service from the Mobility Team aims to provide an overview of the strategies of key OEMs in the market with regard to AWD technologies and decipher directions of developing technologies in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

All-wheel Drive System Offerings by OEMs

Driveline Electrification Path

Overview of All-wheel Drive Systems Offered by OEMs

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key OEM Groups Compared in this Study

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

System Definitions

4. Audi

Audi Strategy Summary

Audi AWD Strategy Summary

Audi AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

Audi AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

5. BMW

BMW Strategy Summary

BMW AWD Strategy Summary

BMW AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

BMW AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

6. Hyundai

Hyundai Strategy Summary

Hyundai AWD Strategy Summary

Hyundai AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

Hyundai AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

7. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Strategy Summary

Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy Summary

Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

8. PSA

PSA Strategy Summary

PSA AWD Strategy Summary

PSA AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

PSA AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

9. TOYOTA

Toyota Strategy Summary

Toyota AWD Strategy Summary

Toyota AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

Toyota AWD Strategy All Architecture Design

10. Volkswagen

Volkswagen Strategy Summary

Volkswagen AWD Strategy Summary

VW AWD Strategy AWD and eAWD Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

VW AWD Strategy AWD and eAWD Architecture Design

11. Volvo

Volvo Strategy Summary

Volvo AWD Strategy Summary

Volvo AWD Strategy AWD and 2 eAWD Architecture Design

Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy

Volvo AWD Strategy AWD and 2 eAWD Architecture Design

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities in Advanced Suspension Technologies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last Word

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

PSA

TOYOTA

Volkswagen

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxb1vv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005682/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900