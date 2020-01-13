The "All-wheel Drive (AWD) Strategies of Select European OEMs, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stringent European emission norms dictate that automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) comply with the carbon emission target of 95g/km by 2020 and the indicative range of 68-78 g/km by 2025. While OEMs have been focusing on improving efficiency, there is a growing preference among consumers for vehicles that offer better ride and handling benefits. Ride and handling technologies, for example, All-wheel Drive (AWD) systems, apart from having a cost implication, also hurt fuel efficiency and carbon emissions. This has put OEMs in a tight spot and OEMs are examining all possible options to reduce fuel consumption and emissions without sacrificing driving dynamics.
This increase in fuel consumption of the conventional AWD system is primarily because of the parasitic losses that are inherent in mechanical driveline systems. To overcome these challenges, several major OEMs are working toward hybridization and electrification. Electrification is one of the key pillars of every major OEM's corporate strategy and almost all premium and some big mass-market OEMs have announced that several models in the existing line-up can be electrified, with a full-electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain being offered in addition to the combustion engine option. Additional electrified models will be brought to market in the coming years and beyond 2020 and also most OEMs' next-generation electric vehicle architecture will enable further fully electric vehicles.
Electrification brings about a disruption not only to OEMs but also to suppliers and pure-electric vehicles will change the dynamics of the value chain. Driveline suppliers that, until recently, have had strong capabilities on hardware will now need to develop software capabilities. During the forecast period, the driveline supplier also needs to work toward reducing the weight of components and parasitic losses without affecting the ability to transfer the required amount of torque, because several OEMs are still expected to use mechanical AWD systems in the near term. While such developments incur significant costs, OEMs are pressuring driveline suppliers to reduce the cost of these systems. A major challenge that driveline manufacturers face is reducing the cost of next-generation electric driveline systems and, at the same time, improving operational parameters. A typical electric AWD system cost is about 3 to 4 times the cost of a conventional mechanical system. This huge difference is likely to hurt the take rate for such systems.
This research service from the Mobility Team aims to provide an overview of the strategies of key OEMs in the market with regard to AWD technologies and decipher directions of developing technologies in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- All-wheel Drive System Offerings by OEMs
- Driveline Electrification Path
- Overview of All-wheel Drive Systems Offered by OEMs
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key OEM Groups Compared in this Study
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Product Segmentation
- System Definitions
4. Audi
- Audi Strategy Summary
- Audi AWD Strategy Summary
- Audi AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- Audi AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
5. BMW
- BMW Strategy Summary
- BMW AWD Strategy Summary
- BMW AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- BMW AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
6. Hyundai
- Hyundai Strategy Summary
- Hyundai AWD Strategy Summary
- Hyundai AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- Hyundai AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
7. Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz Strategy Summary
- Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy Summary
- Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- Mercedes-Benz AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
8. PSA
- PSA Strategy Summary
- PSA AWD Strategy Summary
- PSA AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- PSA AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
9. TOYOTA
- Toyota Strategy Summary
- Toyota AWD Strategy Summary
- Toyota AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- Toyota AWD Strategy All Architecture Design
10. Volkswagen
- Volkswagen Strategy Summary
- Volkswagen AWD Strategy Summary
- VW AWD Strategy AWD and eAWD Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- VW AWD Strategy AWD and eAWD Architecture Design
11. Volvo
- Volvo Strategy Summary
- Volvo AWD Strategy Summary
- Volvo AWD Strategy AWD and 2 eAWD Architecture Design
- Model-wise AWD Penetration and Strategy
- Volvo AWD Strategy AWD and 2 eAWD Architecture Design
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities in Advanced Suspension Technologies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. The Last Word
- The Last Word 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- BMW
- Hyundai
- Mercedes-Benz
- PSA
- TOYOTA
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
