Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, confirms that the Company's management is unaware of any undisclosed information or material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTP sigma"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTP sigma receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

