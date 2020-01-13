Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, announced today that it is donating $100,000 AUD to the Australian Red Cross in support of those affected by the country's catastrophic bushfires. The pledge will help fund relief and rebuilding efforts for individuals and communities devastated by the fires.

"We are saddened by the destruction and suffering caused by the bushfires in Australia," says John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings Limited. "Our thoughts and hopes are with those heroically working to stop the fires and we stand with everyone involved in the efforts to rebuild."

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

