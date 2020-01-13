Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

Taking into account the settlement-delivery of the tender offer initiated by SCP SKN Holding I S.A.S that took place on January 7, 2020, following the reopening of the offer from 9 to 20 December 2019, subject to any information not yet communicated by the financial intermediaries.

DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS January 10, 2020 94,818,518 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 95,377,223

Number of exercisable voting rights**: 95,081,014

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

