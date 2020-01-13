Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) confirmed today that it will donate a percentage of every eco-delivery made through January 31st to helping victims of the Australia bushfire. This is the second climate support initiative the company has committed to in the last 4 months. The mobile order-ahead service is unique in the industry because it offers pick-up and uses eco-delivery methods to deliver everyday items in high-density areas in Montreal and Toronto.

"GOLO's eco-delivery of everyday items is an effective way to make certain that we collectively help Australia and make small changes to support climate action. Every action, even the way a product is delivered, can help," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO offers pick-up and eco-delivery of everyday items including restaurant meals, pharmacy, and other specialty retail and services. The company uses only electric vehicles, runners, and cyclists for deliveries, which minimizes its global environmental impact. In 2019, the company's fleet of all-electric vehicles, runners, and cyclists staff covered 365,000 km without gas and estimates that it saved 71 metric tonnes of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. In terms of distance, that equals a trip 9 times around the Earth. Last year, GOLO donated a portion of its revenue from eco-delivery orders to fund reforestation and cleaner energy projects worldwide through the Gold Standard organization.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides Eco-Delivery of Everyday Items to individuals in high physical density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems. GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more. GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners.

GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

