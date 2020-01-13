Maximum maturity extended to December 2026

Improved financing terms

CSR1 performance integrated into margin computation

Legrand (Paris:LR) announced today that it has signed a new agreement amending and extending the syndicated multi-currency loan initially signed in October 2011, then modified in July 2014, with all banks previously party to this contract.

Under this agreement, the maximum maturity of this €900 million revolving credit line is extended by five and a half years i.e., until December 2026 at improved financial conditions compared with July 2014.

Legrand is confirming its CSR1 commitment by introducing a non-financial performance criterion for the margin computation, which will now be adjusted each year to reflect the Group's CSR1 roadmap achievement rate.

Key financial dates:

2019 annual results: February 13, 2020

Quiet period 2 " starts January 14, 2020

Quiet period " starts January 14, 2020 2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020

Quiet period 2 " starts April 7, 2020

Quiet period " starts April 7, 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the Group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 CSR: Corporate Social Responsibility.

2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

