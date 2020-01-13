Douglas Von Irvin's Carnival Release First Video "Cave Man Rock" 1.14.20

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theatrical garage pop band Douglas Von Irvin's Carnival will release the video for their first single "Cave Man Rock" on 1.13.20. The song will be available for download and streaming on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and other digital platforms on 1.14.20. The record was produced by Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr Big) and features performances by Walter Ino (Eagles of Death Metal), Starr and others. The single was mixed with engineer Smiley Sean (A Perfect Circle, Motley Crue).

"We had a lot of fun making this record and I'm excited for everyone to hear it," says Starr. "The songs are great and there's a real theatrical element that made it a lot of fun to produce and mix."

DVIC was formed in late 2018 when Douglas Von Irvin and Dave Pryce, a.k.a. Dr Prycenstein, met in Las Vegas. The two shared a vision for creating fun and cinematic garage rock songs that would be well-suited for on stage theatrics as well as TV/film placement.

Pryce recalls, "After we met, Doug told me he wrote songs. When I heard them, I knew that we had to do something together. Every song was so fun and imaginative."

Von Irvin and Pryce reached out to Producer Matt Starr and the team began writing songs for the forthcoming release.

"It was a real team effort between myself, Dave and Matt," states Douglas. "We went over every single aspect of each song, making sure it was as strong as we could make it. There were no egos involved, just pure creativity. That was a lot of fun for me and a new experience."

Recording began in the spring of 2019 at Infinite Spin Records in Van Nuys, CA with engineer Marcel Miranda. The studio was previously owned by drummer Simon Phillips and had a long list of clients including Toto, Alan Parsons, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Satriani, Limp Bizkit, and others.

Others releases to follow will be "Vampire Lovers" on Valentine's Day, "Punk Rock Heart", "Ultraman", and "Monster Pool Party".

The video release will be supported by a Los Angeles performance at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA on 1.13.20. Rounding out the band will be drummer Stephen Mills (Gene Loves Jezebel) and keyboardist Sven Martin (Jonathan Davis, Liz Phair).

The video was directed by Matt Starr in conjunction with Industrialism Films (Winery Dogs, Tom Keifer).

To learn more about Douglas Von Irvin's Carnaval go to www.dvicband.com .

