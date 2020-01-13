WALLIX: WALLIX Bastion honored again with top certificate from France's public agency for cyber-security

WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), a European cyber-security software developer and expert in privileged access management (PAM), has been awarded CSPN accreditation- France's top certificate in cyber-security-for version 6.0.102 of its flagship product WALLIX Bastion. The product having been previously accredited, WALLIX has underlined the strength of its solution, now resistant to thirteen known threats. This certification from ANSSI-France's public agency for cyber-security-ensures a high level of software security and can be used to meet the demands of the most sensitive organizations. With this accreditation, WALLIX now stands out in the European PAM market and will step up sales in sectors such as public services, finance, healthcare, industry and telecoms.

Security and confidentiality by design for session management

WALLIX wanted to make sure its solution-developed using client cases-would perfectly handle its most common uses: saving actions, journal integrity, product-interface access, authentication, password changes, and more. With this prior work, the French software publisher has been able to offer vital added value compared to other less comprehensive PAM solutions.

Contrary to other certifications that focus more on functional and document-related challenges, the ANSSI tests were conducted in an operational environment in which users tried to maliciously undermine the solution. It is a "must-have" according to Serge Adda (CTO at WALLIX), who reminds us that "the precise aim of the software is to protect its clients from ill-intentioned users".

The renewal of this certification reaffirms WALLIX Bastion's strength in line with the firm's purpose of providing a product "designed to secure, from conception, privileged accounts and access to critical systems". Bastion has managed to retain its simplicity for users and administrators, as well as its low running costs. These features have made it one of the most popular solutions on the market. WALLIX has vindicated the merits of its R&D investments, thanks to which over 1,000 clients now benefit from high-level security.

Always seeking progress, WALLIX's employees are especially proud to be re-awarded this certification, which guarantees a currently unrivaled level of service quality. Given the policy behind the application, almost 98% of WALLIX Bastion users recommend the solution. This figure chimes with ANSSI's decision to certify the product with CSPN accreditation, which proves its full strength.

Meet WALLIX at the FIC international cyber-security forum, from January 28 to 30, 2020

Hexatrust Area - Stand A7.1

On Friday, January 30, from 12:45am to 1:30pm, WALLIX will be presenting its client feedback.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr



Financial Press Relations

Nicolas Bouchez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr Agence MCC

Martine Camilotti

Tél. +33 (0) 6 60 38 20 02 / martine.camilotti@agencemcc.com



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGefYZdql5zKnZ9qkstlmJNjl2ljxJKblmbJl5NoZ5udZ59kl5xpbcjKZm9inGVn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61701-cp_-anssi-vuk.pdf