The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announces that it is in active discussions with potential U.S. strategic partners in the spine industry with the intention to execute one or more strategic agreements that could materialize through a takeover of the Company, establishing partnerships or distribution agreements.

The Company has regularly been approached by leading U.S. groups to share industry developments and review potential strategic partnerships around its UNiD ASI platform and the technological solutions developed by the Company.

The Company has reviewed offers in 2019 from leading companies in the orthopedic industry at levels significantly above current trading prices but has chosen not to pursue them.

Given the interest generated among these players, MEDICREA believes that it is now appropriate to maximize market access by using the considerable sales and marketing resources of those major U.S. groups.

The Company has therefore hired the American investment bank COWEN and Company, LLC to assist it in these steps and discussions.

Denys Sournac, founder and CEO of the Company adds: "Under confidentiality agreements and in compliance with the applicable regulations on public information, the Company states that it is currently providing interested parties with the necessary information to enable them to assess the strategic and financial terms and conditions that may lead them to formulate various proposals for cooperation."

MEDICREA states that these discussions are only preliminary at this stage and has yet to receive any firm and binding proposal. As a result, there is no certainty that the ongoing discussions will result in a transaction.

Having no specific indication as to the duration and the outcome of the discussions in progress, the Company intends to proceed with a fundraising to meet its financing needs for the 2020 financial year. This operation could take the form of a 5 million euros capital increase without retention of preferential subscription rights, limited to designated investors in the framework of offers described in paragraph II of article L. 411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code and/or article 225-138 of the Code of Commerce, and should take place in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company does not intend to make any further comments beyond this release unless the ongoing discussions reach an agreement or are abandoned. Binding offers, if any, will be carefully reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company will comply in all respects with applicable legal and stock exchange regulations regarding the disclosure of privileged information and put in place appropriate governance vehicles in case offers are received.

Next publication: 2019 Annual Sales: January 15. 2020 before market.

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

