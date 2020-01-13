Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility Fuel Solutions makes history in India with long distance CNG buses

Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, launched India's first long distance compressed natural gas (CNG) bus on December 24, 2019 under a strategic program led by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company in India. The launch ushers in CNG as the fuel of choice for long distance transportation in India.



About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com