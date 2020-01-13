A.S. Security & Surveillance Celebrates their 10th Anniversary and Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Hamilton and Niagara Region

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Q: What does being a Consumer Choice Award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: It is an honour and is very humbling to have won the most prestigious and recognized business award by CCA two years in a row for Best Alarm Security Services in Hamilton & Niagara Regions. This award once again confirms our existing reputation, high quality service, it validates that we are on a right path. With over 40 business and regional awards including CCA 2020 award, we are voted best security company in Niagara, Halton and Hamilton since 2016.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: Being the largest security systems company in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Regions, we have a large fleet of 8 service trucks, servicing the entire Southern Ontario and we are authorized partners of the highest rated brand names in our industry such as Axis, Vivotek, Bosch, Speco, Panasonic, Pelco, Digital Watchdog. In addition, we offer stellar warranties with 24HR technical response time along with instant replacement of any failed products. Customers can purchase CCTV security and surveillance equipment anywhere, but with us they are guaranteed to obtain a loyal and committed partnership for life - our clients are like family to us.

Q: Does your company use social media? If so, how has it changed your business/organization?}

A: Yes we have 12 social media sites and we are members of over 16 different Chamber of Commerce organizations and industry associations across Ontario including CANASA.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: To be truly successful, we have created a corporate mission that is bigger than making a profit.

Innovative methods of advertising such as billboard ads brought us customers, but word of mouth from every day citizens brought us the best customers. We served them with authentic, quality products and service. That is the best type of advertisement. We are proud of our past results with over 40 business awards, but it is the strong customer service relationships across Hamilton and Niagara we have with our clients that give us more sales, sustainability, recognition then we ever imagined. We will continue to strive higher than our competitors, take more risks, invest into this city, grow and expand.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: Expansion and growth. In the past 24 months alone, we have purchased 4 different smaller security companies and we will continue to obtain more companies in hopes to expand across the entire Province of Ontario.

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?"

A: Consistency. To me, business is the ultimate sport in which I love to compete for the top spot. I am always "on" and always moving forward. We all at A.S. Security & Surveillance Inc, always aim higher than our competitors.

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: One major decision we make daily is to provide education to new customers. Education and information on new products, new technologies, difference between professional commercial grade equipment VS economy budget security equipment found online, and keeping all clients with latest laws and regulations such as recent federal ban NDAA ACT 2019 of several security equipment manufacturers. We are honoured that our clients choose to entrust us with their homes, businesses, and other investments, which we take very seriously.

Q: What gets you out of bed every day?

A: Meeting new people, new clients and providing them with a piece of mind while protecting their premises using our CCTV security systems.

Q: What is your favourite quote?

A: Businesses who strive for only making a lot of money are very poor businesses without recognition by the community and without involvement in the community.

CONTACT A.S. SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE

Address: 1 Hunter St E, Ground Floor, Hamilton ON L8N 3W1

Phone: 289-568-0660

Website: www.assecurity.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AS_Security

Instagram: www.instagram.com/a.s.security

Email: questions@assecurity.ca

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572885/AS-Security-Surveillance-Celebrates-their-10th-Anniversary-and-Wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-the-Hamilton-and-Niagara-Region