Collector clubs across the world act as mediums for influencing and sharing knowledge among diecast model enthusiasts. They organize events and auctions where likeminded enthusiasts meet and exchange information as well as strike business deals. These clubs also encourage the hobby of collecting automotive diecast models. The proliferation of these clubs is ensuring a larger dedicated consumer base for diecast scale models. This is improving the sale prospects of automotive diecast models, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the use of additive manufacturing or 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market: Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing

Players in the toy industry have been using 3D printing technologies to prototype models with complex geometries. For example, Mattel uses 3D printing technology in its R&D operations and for prototyping various Hot Wheels models. This has helped the company to roll out innovative designs for the brand. Hence, the adoption of 3D technology is empowering toy manufacturers to innovate and upgrade existing designs and also develop new designs. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the global automotive diecast scale model market.

"Increasing consolidation in the market through acquisitions and the shift toward resin scale models will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive diecast scale model marketbyconsumer (male and female), end-users (collectors and non-collectors), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. Nearly 69% of the incremental growth is expected to originate from this region.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

