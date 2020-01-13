Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
13.01.20
17:35 Uhr
31,460 Euro
-0,040
-0,13 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,200
32,800
22:28
31,420
31,560
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMGEN INC212,80-0,68 %
QIAGEN NV31,460-0,13 %