Lyme Support Inc. Releases Brand New Information on the Benefits of Ozone Therapy

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 13, 2020 / Lyme disease is a rather widespread issue across the world. It is quite common in many American states, and elsewhere, including Europe, Australia, and other countries. The disease is often spread by ticks - or rather by bacteria which live within them. Victims experience symptoms of Lyme disease after a tick bite, which can cause permanent damage, if not taken care of correctly. If dealt with immediately, Lyme disease can be cured with a variety of therapeutic approaches. However, neglecting the symptoms of the disease can lead to long-term complications, chronic pain, lack of focus, and potentially even death. Time is of the essence when dealing with Lyme care. In addition to that, it is very important to stay informed and learn more about the different care opportunities that are available. Ozone therapy is becoming one of the most highly regarded forms of therapy, preferred by many Lyme patients. This method is readily available, relatively affordable and it does not have a highly invasive impact on the patient, making for an excellent choice for many.

About Ozone therapy for Lyme disease

Ozone therapy is often used as a way to treat chronic Lyme disease, and it is an excellent way to manage the condition. This method is gaining widespread popularity but it is not new. In fact, it was used quite consistently ever since the first world war. Back then, it was a valuable tool against infective diseases, and although it provided some excellent results, the method was not explored further in the following decades, mainly due to the lack of funding and due to a lack of commercial interest, since Ozone therapy is not actually patentable! Having said that, many Lyme specialists are turning to this particular form of therapy, because of its beneficial effect on the immune system, circulation, and more. Ozone therapy can help patients kill of bacteria, as well as other symptoms that are related to tick bites and Lyme disease in general. Some people opted to rely on Ozone therapy as the only for of therapy for this particular situation. Oftentimes, they enjoyed remarkably quick improvements over the span of anywhere between 24 to 48 hours. Many people consider this an alternative or additional optional therapy however, adding it to other forms of medical therapy for an extra layer of resources against Lyme.

The process is very straight-forward, and it consists of injecting Ozone intravenously in the patient's body. In moderate quantities, it creates a specific oxidative reaction in the blood of the patient. This prompts the immune system to react, and produce substances, such as nuclear factor activated T-cells (NFAT), that are effective against bacterial infections and other diseases. In turn, these substances generate IL-2, TNF alpha, IL-6, interferon-gamma and more. Think of it as a way to stimulate and modulate your immune system, letting it know that there is something wrong, so it can act on it. This approach to therapy is safe, and it has a very noteworthy track record of success, especially when dealing with bacterial and immune-related disorders.

In conclusion, Ozone therapy has many benefits, which have been proven for over 50 years now. This is a remarkable approach to fighting off bacterial diseases and viral infections, and it is not surprising to see that many physicians and healthcare industry experts are finally starting to seize the perks of this neglected approach to therapy, which has stood on the back burner for far too long now.

LymeSupport.com provides treatment options for those with lyme disease. The founders, Dr. Christine Arseneau, Pharm D. and Pamela Connellan, were both bitten by ticks and have struggled personally with the disease. They've partnered up to make it their mission to bring treatment options to those that have been diagnosed with lyme disease. For more information on ozone therapy for lyme disease and to contact the team, please visit lymesupport.com.

