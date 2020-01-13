Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the launch of the latest version of the Play MPE recipient platform.

The new recipient platform includes the following advances:

Advanced recipient authentication increasing ease of access,

Improved song search capabilities,

Modernized look and feel, and

Added recipient requested features such as content sorting, archival and listening options.

"The way in which the music industry distributes and receives its content is evolving with the rise of new technologies," Play MPE's Director of Product Management, Faina Shpund explains. "We're simply building and providing the tools that will bring greater efficiency to everyone's workflow."

"The new Play MPE platform is a significant advancement of the recipient facing user experience," said Fred Vandenberg, Play MPE's CEO. "We are building on the industry's leading promotional hub to support growing use."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg, fredv@dsny.com CEO,

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., 604-609-7736 x236

