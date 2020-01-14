Anzeige
WKN: A2PWC9 ISIN: CA83085J2011 Ticker-Symbol: QSGC 
Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 1,200,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.085 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties globally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/572972/Sky-Announces-Option-Grant

