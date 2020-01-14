NEW LONDON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / New England is a winter wonderland, but once the holidays have passed and the chill of January sets in, many New Englanders feel inclined to take a holiday to somewhere a little warmer. For Garrett Hofer of East Lyme, Florida is the perfect spot to take the family and enjoy fun in the sun and fishing. Here are his three top picks for Florida fishing spots.

Where to Fish & Boat in Florida

Florida Keys

The Florida Keys are world-famous for their beautiful scenery and plentiful populations of delicious fish, including snapper, grouper, and Mahi Mahi. Garrett Hofer loves going to the Keys with his wife and kids and fishing near Cudjoe and Saddlebunch Keys and other hidden gems off the coast of Key West. He also looks forward to exploring the area around Islamorada. Jupiter, Florida

Just north of Miami across the Intercoastal Waterway from Hobe Sound, Jupiter Florida in Palm Beach is known for its magnificent beaches and resorts. It's also a great place to boat or fish. You will find many varieties of fish and plentiful boating marinas and public docks. The city is also a great spot for history buffs of all ages, with a 19th Century lighthouse, pioneer homestead, and regional history museum. Garrett and his son caught their first sailfish here a few years ago. If you are lucky, you might even see a friendly manatee. Destin

Located in the Panhandle in the northwest of the Sunshine State, Destin was founded and settled by fishermen. Its turquoise waters are teeming with fish species and there are miles of sandy beaches to relax on or explore. It's no wonder it is still one of the prime destinations for fishing and boating in the Gulf of Mexico. The Destin Harbor Boardwalk is a lovely place to take the family for the day as well, and there are several nature trails through Henderson Beach State Park as well as a waterpark and waterfalls.

More on Garrett Hofer CT

Garrett Hofer graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming, where he was president of the Financial Management Association, with a bachelor's degree in finance. He has dedicated his life and career to helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome financial challenges and establish a solid foundation for the future. Garrett Hofer Colorado also volunteers time to the ACP Veterans Mentor Program, where he is a mentor helping veterans transition from the military to civilian enterprises.

In 2017, Garrett Hofer co-founded the Shoreline Spartans Rugby Team with Michael Meyer.

"We set up a youth program that allows young girls and boys to play rugby no matter their ability," Garrett Hofer East Lyme said. "We have some children with autism, Aspergers, cognitive disabilities, and physical disabilities that all get considerable playing time."

The team's first practice was on April 5, 2017. The program started with seven kids but has since reached about 40. The league includes a grade-school and high school division. This summer, the Spartans plan to launch a one-week summer rugby day camp for youth. Soon, Garrett Hofer and Meyer plan to add an adult league as well.

For more information about Garret Hofer East Lyme, connect with him via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrett-hofer-b5279539/ Or connect with Shoreline Spartans Rugby via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShorelineSpartansRugby/

