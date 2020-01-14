Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB),a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

As of December 31, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 5,830

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €73,043.50

For the record, as of the half-year report on June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 9,745

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €44,541.53

About CARBIOS:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations meet the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These innovations, a world first, optimize the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI).For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

