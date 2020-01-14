EQS-News / 14/01/2020 / 14:00 UTC+8 In January of 2020, Goldapc (03315.HK) was honored with "Most Valuable TMT Stocks Company Award" at the 4th Golden Hong Kong Stocks' Annual Awards Ceremony. It is the 4th year for the group awarded by the Golden Hong Kong Stocks. At the same time, Goldpac's Investor Relations Team won the "Best IR Director Award" in the 3rd China Excellent IR Awards, commending the team's professional competence and outstanding performance. The "4th Golden Hong Kong Stocks Annual Award" attracted more than 860 Hong Kong-listed companies to join the rigorous screening continued for 3 months. It covers traditional industries such as energy, finance, automobile and manufacturing, as well as emerging industries such as communications, chip manufacturing, Internet and medical & pharmaceuticals, with a total market value high up to more than HKD18 trillion, valued to over 1/2 of the total Hong Kong stock market cap. More than 90% of the candidates are the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock connect companies. The "2019 Golden Hong Kong Stocks Most Valuable TMT Stocks Company" is designed to recognize TMT(Technology?Media?Telecom) listing companies with a healthy corporate governance structure, leading industry position and good business performance that provide investors with sustained and stable returns. Goldpac rewon this prestigious award, reflecting Goldpac's strengths in excellent corporate governance, leading industry position, strong profitability and continuously stable shareholder return policy. The "China Excellent IR Annual Award" was co-organized by International Road Show Center and Top IR to recognize the contributions of outstanding listed companies and IROs in improving the market innovation and efficiency. The award has been recognized as one of the most professional awards in the field of investor relations in China. The award of the "Best IR Director Award" is recognition on Goldpac's IR team in continuous pursuit of outstanding performance and communication skills. Good connection and communication with investors and analysts are always the IR team's work focus. Based on the principles of compliance, transparency, fairness, Goldpac's IR team realizes a conscious and effective internal-market communication. The award for the "Best IR Director Award" is a recognition of Goldpac's IR team's continuous pursuit of outstanding performance and communication. Good communication and rapport with investors and analysts are always the IR team's work focus. The team adheres to the principles of compliance, transparency and fairness, to realize a conscious and effective internal-market communication. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ASAWSDSIHE [1] Document title: '2019 Golden Hong Kong Stocks 'Most Valuable TMT Stocks Company" and '2019 China Excellent IR Director Awards' 14/01/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cd43f5243b201a522a595f6c41ab1560&application_id=952729&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

