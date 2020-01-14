Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
Dec-19
Dec-18
Change
Jan-Dec 2019
Jan-Dec 2018
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
121,939
130,510
-7%
1,595,241
1,693,462
-6%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
233,232
235,588
-1%
2,652,059
2,711,714
-2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In a difficult economic and political context, Le Shuttle Freight carried 121,939 trucks in December 2019, a decrease of 7% compared to December 2018. Since the beginning of the year, almost 1.6 million trucks have crossed with Le Shuttle Freight, a decrease of 6% compared to 2018, after having been impacted during the year by the French Customs officers' strike, the uncertainties linked to Brexit and the decline in the automobile market.
In December 2019, Passenger Shuttles carried 233,232 passenger vehicles, down 1% compared to December 2018. Since 1 January 2019, more than 2.6 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle, a decrease of only 2% compared to 2018.
The Group's revenues for 2019 will be published on Thursday 23 January 2020 prior to the opening of trading.
Traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Wednesday 12 February 2020 prior to the opening of trading.
