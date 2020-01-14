Regulatory News:

The Mediawan audiovisual Group (Paris:MDW) announces the strengthening of its management team with the appointment of Delphine Cazaux, currently Chief Operating Officer of EndemolShine France, as Chief Operating Officer, member of the Management Board, from 27 January 2020.

"Since its creation in 2017, the Mediawan Group has grown significantly and brought together the best talents to become a major player in production and a leader in the European animation and drama market. This year, the faster pace of our international expansion means we need to reinforce our management team. The arrival of Delphine Cazaux, bringing her great experience of the media sector and of operational organisation, will give us additional momentum. Together, we will support our people in the roll-out of our strategy," Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board.

Delphine Cazaux started her career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen before becoming Associate Director at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting. For twelve years, she advised many media groups such as France Télévisions, Canal+ and M6 on how to organise and manage their projects. She then joined the M6 Group as Head of Organisation and Human Resources in 2002, where she was responsible for labour relations, talent management and the organisation and management of in-house projects such as the organisation of in-house production companies and the integration of new subsidiaries. At the same time, Delphine Cazaux was Chair of STP (Syndicat des Télévisions Privées, a body representing private TV stations) and member of the Paris Employment Tribunal (Conseiller aux Prud'hommes de Paris) for nine years. In 2013, Delphine Cazaux was first appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Endemol France Group and then of EndemolShine France. Over the last seven years, she had particular responsibility for the Group's operational management and the management of Productions and Business Affairs.

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed several strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

