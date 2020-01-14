Simple and Centralized File Management with Infortrend Office Shared Storage

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, launches the office shared storage to facilitate file sharing and centralized file storage and backup for work environment. The easy-to-use storage system is designed to simplify project collaboration and work files storage and management, especially for small-to-medium enterprises which often face challenges, such as imperfect IT infrastructure or unpredictable business growth.

The EonStor GS/GSe/GSe Pro office shared storage provides a unified storage space for office users to share, store, and back up files. When someone edits the file or the file is changed, it will be updated in real time, which avoids the issue of people editing the file at the same time.

The IT manager, on the other hand, can also easily allocate, track, and even expand employees' storage usage, making the data management effortless. In addition, with all files stored on GS, the supported RAID protection can ensure normal access to data even if the hard disk is damaged. GS also supports the multi-version snapshot function, and off-site and cloud data backup to guarantee that data can be restored from mistaken deletion or accidents.

GS provides a simple and quick setup wizard to save users from complicated storage system settings. Moreover, through the EonOne management software, the administrator can easily set up file sharing, user storage quota, and data protection. For general users, GS provides EonView client-based utility, which can automatically connect the personal computer to GS and quickly mount storage space for the use as a network drive.

Product Highlights

Centralized file storage

Real-time file sharing

Complete data protection

High scalability and availability

Easy management and use

Comprehensive solutions

Learn more about Infortrend's Office Shared Storage.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.