The project will be built with Indian-made cells and modules. It will likely be completed within the next 20 months.From pv magazine India India's Tata Power Solar Systems - a wholly owned subsidiary of integrated power producer Tata Power - has won the rights to develop a 250 MW solar project under the country's central public sector undertakings (CPSU) scheme, according to a letter of award from state-owned utility NTPC Ltd. The CPSU scheme provides viability gap funding support for Indian state-run power generators to set up 12 GW of grid-connected solar PV power projects using domestically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...