ONVU Technologies, the provider of empathy-led solutions in the surveillance, learning and retail industries, announced today that Simon Pearson has joined the Group as VP Commercial.

In this role, Pearson will have revenue responsibility for the Group businesses, Oncam, ONVU Learning and ONVU Retail. He will bring cohesion, direction and overall strategic vision to the Sales and Marketing activities across the group to help propel the Group into its next stage of growth.

Pearson is an experienced technologist and commercial leader, with more than 20 years of experience in the strategic growth of entrepreneurial technology companies, creating, selling and deploying enterprise software solutions to customers in the government, healthcare, retail, banking, telecoms and education sectors.

"I'm delighted to be joining the ONVU Tech team at what I believe is a very exciting time in the company's development. Its market-leading technologies deliver a compelling offering to our target industries, and the passionate leadership team is well positioned to execute on this significant opportunity," said Pearson. "We truly believe in delivering significant value through our strategic partnerships, ensuring that our platforms remain leaders in the marketplace, and number one choice for end users."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Simon as part of the management team," said Scott Brothers, COO, ONVU Technologies. "His role is a first for our business and we're excited by what an integrated commercial team can bring in terms of growth, focus, go-to-market strategy and collaboration. Simon's acumen puts him in the perfect position to bring vision to the commercial functions and play a key part in contributing to ONVU Tech's mission, which is building empathy-led products, created by industry experts to solve real-world problems."

About ONVU Tech

ONVU Technologies is a privately held group with a combined experience of over 25 years in the global IT industry and offices in UK, US, India, Turkey and Switzerland. The ONVU Tech Group collaborates with industry experts to build empathy led solutions, created by industry experts to solve real industry problems. Its businesses create valuable video and data-led cutting-edge solutions that enable global partners and customers to make informed business decisions across the surveillance, education and retail sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005267/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Hardie

Compass Integrated Communications for ONVU Technologies

O: +1-505-948-3972

jenna@compassintegrated.com