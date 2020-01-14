ColdZyme Launched in Hong Kong

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's partner Evergreen Health Ltd has now launched Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme in relation to the Brands and Products Expo trade show in Hong Kong. Through the Watson pharmacy chain Evergreen will be able to market and sell ColdZyme in more than 240 stores in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Brands and Products Expo, organized by the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, takes place once a year and is one of the largest trade shows with about 700 booths in Hong Kong. For Evergreen the participation at this trade show is the starting point of an extensive marketing campaign for ColdZyme.

"We think that ColdZyme with its solid documentation and success in other markets can take a substantial amount of the cold spray segment in Hong Kong & Macau," says Joanne Cheung, Managing Director, Meiriki Japan Company Limited.

"Asia is a market of particular interest and potential to us. After having signed agreement for ColdZyme in Japan, the first market where we launch a product in Asia will now be Hong Kong and Macau ," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

In November 2018 Enzymatica entered into a distribution agreement with Evergreen Health Ltd for sales and marketing of ColdZyme in Hong Kong and Macau. Evergreen Health Ltd is part of Meiriki, a company that was established in 1997 which specializes in developing and marketing a range of natural health supplements from Japan for the market in Hong Kong and Macau. The company is also distributor of health supplements for other Swedish life science companies. Meiriki has exclusive rights to the entire product range offered by the Watson pharmacy chain, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the world.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

