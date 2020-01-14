Fenetic Wellbeing Research Tests Millennials Typing Accuracy

A UK based mobility company has found that millennials are the best typists, typing on average 40.7% more words in 60-seconds than older generations. However, they do make more errors...

KEIGHLEY, England, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research was recently undertaken by a Yorkshire-based online mobility company, Fenetic Wellbeing , to learn more about typing accuracy across different generations. Launching their online Typing Game earlier this summer, users were put to the test with just 60-seconds to type out as many words as they could, and as accurately as possible.

Created to help older generations improve their touch-typing, since the launch, the game has been played by a mixture of generations revealing key themes amongst different age brackets. Younger users proved themselves the fastest typists, but their accuracy showed to be much lower than older generations.

20-25 year olds made the most errors (averaging around 2.1 errors per 60-seconds) with the majority of those plays taking place on a mobile device. The data suggests that while millennials are more tech savvy than previous generations, they're prepared to sacrifice accuracy in favour of speed which could be linked to stereotypical millennial lifestyle.

Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing Tom Applebee stated:

"What started as a way to connect with our core customer base, has now become a fascinating piece of research. We were unsurprised to see that younger generations were the faster typists but it's interesting to see that accuracy takes the backseat for them. Growing up using abbreviations and emojis has perhaps built a generation of people who prioritise delivering a message quickly over getting it right."

The research collated has also raised questions about future generations and what we can expect from them in years to come. As smart technology continues to develop, it's likely that typing will become less essential as voice control technology improves.

