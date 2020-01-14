Altoida Chief Science Officer Ioannis Tarnanas to Keynote at Worldwebforum

Altoida detects Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) up to ten years prior to onset using a tablet or smartphone - with 94% accuracy

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoida, Inc. today announced that Chief Science Officer Ioannis Tarnanas has been selected to keynote at the upcoming Worldwebforum to share how Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and Active Digital Biomarkers (aDM) can be applied to the early detection of Alzheimer's Disease. Tarnanas joins an elite group of leading academics and business innovators carefully chosen to present on how they are driving radical change and finding answers to future challenges.

"Dementia is one of the biggest health challenges facing society today, and 30% of the population aged 65 or older will be living with Alzheimer's by 2025," said Tarnanas. "Yet, research shows 1 in 3 dementia cases are preventable if diagnosed early. Altoida was founded to solve this by harnessing advances in technology to detect brain changes early in the disease process, before permanent and irreversible brain damage occurs."

Founded by Tarnanas and a team of esteemed neuroscientists, physicians and computer scientists, Altoida is reinventing digital biomarkers to drive better clinical outcomes for brain disease. The company's innovative FDA-cleared and CE Mark-approved medical device, the Altoida Neuro Motor Index (NMI), collects functional and cognitive biomarkers to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) up to ten years prior to onset - with up to 94% accuracy. Now healthcare professionals have a novel way to objectively assess cognitive and everyday functions before the onset of symptoms.

The Worldwebforum's 8th annual meeting is focused on empowering radical change, and takes place Jan 16 -17 in Zurich, Switzerland at the StageOne Event and Conference Hall. Ioannis Tarnanas' keynote takes place on January 17th from 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. in Room 5 under the Data Ethics in Healthcare session. This keynote marks the beginning of a year of expansion for Altoida, including landmark projects and strategic partnerships that will further the company's vision of becoming the world's most scalable and comprehensive digital brain health platform.

Ioannis RanIoannis Tarnanas, Ph.D.

Ioannis is a Senior Atlantic Fellow with a group leader position for Brain Health and Digital Biomarkers at the Global Brain Health Initiative, a joint research center between UCSF Department of Neurology and Department of Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin. He is recognized nationally and internationally for his research on degenerative disease of the central nervous system. In addition, Dr. Tarnanas is an external collaborator of the Center for Digital Health Interventions (c4dhi.org), a joint initiative between the ETH Zurich and Dartmouth College USA.

