Teledyne e2v expands its Emerald image sensor family with new 36 Mpixel high-speed chip

GRENOBLE, France, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces its new Emerald 36M (https://imaging.teledyne-e2v.com/?p=2407&post_type=products&preview=1&_ppp=aabadfe508), a 37.7 Megapixel image sensor specifically designed for demanding industrial and outdoor applications requiring both high resolution and high speed.



Emerald 36M uniquely combines 6k square resolution and superior frame rate, providing low noise, high quantum efficiency and wide angular response. It also offers excellent image quality that benefits the most challenging applications. The sensor is available in an ultra-high speed and a high-speed version, respectively providing 86fps and 43fps at full resolution.

The sensor is designed to provide easy integration and compatibility with cost-effective FPGAs. It comes in a ceramic µPGA package fitting standard Four Thirds optics, making it the world's highest resolution global shutter sensor to fit these compact lenses. In addition, Emerald 36M is pin-to-pin and optically compatible with Emerald 67M, so that multiple resolutions and speed grades are possible from a single camera design.

Marie-Charlotte Leclerc, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, "We are delighted to release the Emerald 36M. The sensor is already gathering interest from vision system designers looking forward to improved accuracy and throughput with optimized inspection system paths. And beyond the factory floor, Emerald 36M enables surveillance over wider fields of view and provides higher autonomy for aerial mapping and security solutions."

Evaluation kits and samples of Emerald 36M are available now.

Evaluation kits and samples of Emerald 36M are available now.

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v's unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com (https://imaging.teledyne-e2v.com/)

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

