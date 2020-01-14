Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUZ3 ISIN: US92556H2067 Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB 
Tradegate
13.01.20
15:41 Uhr
36,100 Euro
-0,140
-0,39 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIACOMCBS INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIACOMCBS INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,485
36,680
09:48
36,430
36,620
09:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIACOMCBS
VIACOMCBS INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIACOMCBS INC CL B36,100-0,39 %