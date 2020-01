NAV to be up to 10% lower (vs the current €472.1m as defined by DBAG), but more than 20% higher income from the fund services segment (FY19: €3.0m). The latter should be driven by the recent launch of DBAG Fund VIII with a targeted size of €1.1bn including the top-up fund. It is worth noting that 75% of the third-party commitments made to the fund so far have been by returning investors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...