GAMESYS GROUP

Gamesys has reported a positive pre-close trading update following a strong final quarter. The company expects FY19 pro-forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reach the top end of consensus estimates, with encouraging trends across the different divisions. Revenues from international markets (35% of total) continue to post high growth and, importantly, H219 has witnessed a return to growth in the core UK market. FY19 results are due in March 2020 and we believe there is a slight upside risk to our FY19 figures. For FY20e the stock trades at 6.2x P/E and 7.3x EV/EBITDA, with a 13.3% FCF yield.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...