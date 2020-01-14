Acarix AB: First patients with the CADScorSystem in the UK

Press release

Malmö, Sweden January 14, 2020

First patients with the CADScorSystem in the UK

Acarix AB (publ) (ACARIX: FN Stockholm) today announced the first commercial usage of the CADScorSystemin the UK.

Dr Amrit Takhar and his team at Wansford and Kingscliffe Practice, near Peterborough, UK, is the first clinic in the UK to use the unique CADScor technology to assess patients suffering from stable chest pain.

"With CADScor System, we are able to more accurately assess our patients early on in the diagnosis of stable chest pain and limit the number that we send on for further investigation, thereby leading to a shorter waiting time. After evaluating approximately 20 cases, we can also see an added benefit as the patient understands that they might have to adapt their lifestyle in order to minimize the risk of developing CAD going forward," said Dr Takhar.

Dr Takhar was inspired by a statement from NICE, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, earlier last year suggesting that the CADScor System was a promising technology and that an evaluation in UK market would support further development.

"We are very pleased with our collaboration with Dr. Takhar as this is the best way to show the impact of our technology in real life usage" said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix. "We are eager to use these experiences to further develop our presence in the very important cardiac diagnostic market, and will look for leverage based on those early experiences."

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information please visit www.acarix.com .

