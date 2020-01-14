With around 300 MW of newly installed capacity in the final quarter of 2019, Poland has maintained its promise to reach 1.3 GW of solar by the end of December. New PV additions reached more than 800 MW last year.Poland's grid operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A. (PSE), announced on Twitter on Monday that the country had reached 1.3 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of 2019. In the message, written in Polish, PSE said that the country's total installed PV capacity had reached 1299.6 MW by the end of December, up 175.7% year on year. Moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE 1.01.2020 ...

