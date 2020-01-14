OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Osirium made good progress in signing new business in H2, reporting FY19 bookings 13% ahead of our forecast and 53% higher year-on-year. FY19 revenue is slightly below our forecast due to the timing of multi-year bookings. With the proceeds of the recent fund raise, we expect the company to increase investment in headcount to accelerate growth. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the bookings intake, revenue recognition and higher staff costs.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...