Carr's trading update for the first 18 weeks of FY20 notes that while trading in Agriculture was lower than expected, primarily because of the mild UK weather, the strong Engineering pipeline should enable the group to meet management expectations for the year. Management also notes that a greater weighting than normal to the second half is likely. We leave our estimates unchanged and reiterate our indicative valuation of 190p/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...